March’s Live After 5 rescheduled for April 5

Live After 5 is returning to Downtown Houma, but we have a few more weeks to wait! Due to anticipated rainy weather, March’s Live After 5 is being rescheduled for April 5!

Local band Good Feelin’ will rock the bandstand from 7:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m.

The other dates and bands are as follows:

Friday, April 26, 2024 – Josh Garrett Band

– Josh Garrett Band Friday, May 31, 2024 – The Cainiacs

– The Cainiacs Friday, June 28, 2024 – Nonc Nu and Da Wild Matous

– Nonc Nu and Da Wild Matous No event in July

No event in August

Friday, September 27, 2024 – Stay tuned for performer

– Stay tuned for performer Friday, October 25, 2024 – Stay tuned for performer

– Stay tuned for performer Friday, November 27, 2024 – Stay tuned for performer

The mission of the Downtown Live After 5 series is to bring visitors to enjoy a free concert with local musicians, while encouraging people to visit and enjoy our downtown businesses. For information, updates, and more, please visit the Live After 5 Facebook.