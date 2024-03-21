March’s Live After 5 rescheduled for April 5

Nicholls Police Department investigating a hit and run involving a pedestrianMarch 21, 2024
Live After 5 is returning to Downtown Houma, but we have a few more weeks to wait! Due to anticipated rainy weather, March’s Live After 5 is being rescheduled for April 5!
Local band Good Feelin’ will rock the bandstand from 7:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m.
The other dates and bands are as follows:
- Friday, April 26, 2024 – Josh Garrett Band
- Friday, May 31, 2024 – The Cainiacs
- Friday, June 28, 2024 – Nonc Nu and Da Wild Matous
- No event in July
- No event in August
- Friday, September 27, 2024 – Stay tuned for performer
- Friday, October 25, 2024 – Stay tuned for performer
- Friday, November 27, 2024 – Stay tuned for performer
The mission of the Downtown Live After 5 series is to bring visitors to enjoy a free concert with local musicians, while encouraging people to visit and enjoy our downtown businesses. For information, updates, and more, please visit the Live After 5 Facebook.