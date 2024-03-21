March’s Live After 5 rescheduled for April 5

Nicholls sword logo
Nicholls Police Department investigating a hit and run involving a pedestrian
March 21, 2024
Nicholls sword logo
Nicholls Police Department investigating a hit and run involving a pedestrian
March 21, 2024

Live After 5 is returning to Downtown Houma, but we have a few more weeks to wait! Due to anticipated rainy weather, March’s Live After 5 is being rescheduled for April 5!

 

Local band Good Feelin’ will rock the bandstand from 7:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m.


 

The other dates and bands are as follows:

 

  • Friday, April 26, 2024Josh Garrett Band
  • Friday, May 31, 2024The Cainiacs
  • Friday, June 28, 2024Nonc Nu and Da Wild Matous
  • No event in July
  • No event in August
  • Friday, September 27, 2024 Stay tuned for performer
  • Friday, October 25, 2024Stay tuned for performer
  • Friday, November 27, 2024Stay tuned for performer

 

The mission of the Downtown Live After 5 series is to bring visitors to enjoy a free concert with local musicians, while encouraging people to visit and enjoy our downtown businesses. For information, updates, and more, please visit the Live After 5 Facebook.

Mary Ditch
Mary Ditch

Related posts

March 20, 2024

FREE Community Resource and Health Fair coming to Terrebonne Parish this April

Read more