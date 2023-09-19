Mark your calendars for the 2023 Hurricane Fest this weekend!

It’s time for the Cut Off Youth Center’s annual Hurricane Fest this weekend! Join them on the Bayou this weekend (Friday, September 22-Sunday, September 24, 2023) for three days packed with family fun.

As stated on Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou’s website, “This long standing event features carnival rides, live local musicians, crafters, auction and activities for kids and families. Of course, no festival in Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou is complete without delicious food! Come hungry and enjoy gumbo, steak pinot, pistolettes, friend shrimp, oysters, alligator and much more!”

The schedule of live music will be as follows:

Friday, September 22, 2023 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m: PBR Band 9:00 p.m.-12:00 a.m: Orange

Saturday, September 23, 2023 12:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m: Meg Rousseau 2:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m: Ruff N Ready 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m: Gordan Bradbery 10:00 p.m.-1:00 a.m: Featured artist Jr. Lacrosse

Sunday, September 24, 2023 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m: Waylon Thibodeaux 2:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m: Benjamin Bruce



The Hurricane Fest carnival ride session bracelets are $25 per person, and weekend bracelets are $75 per person. The carnival ride schedule is as follows:

Friday, September 22, 2023 6:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 23, 2023 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. 3:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m.

Sunday, September 24, 2023 12:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m.



For more information about the Hurricane Fest, please visit the Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou website or Facebook.