Mark your calendars for the 2023 Hurricane Fest this weekend!

It’s time for the Cut Off Youth Center’s annual Hurricane Fest this weekend! Join them on the Bayou this weekend (Friday, September 22-Sunday, September 24, 2023) for three days packed with family fun.
As stated on Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou’s website, “This long standing event features carnival rides, live local musicians, crafters, auction and activities for kids and families. Of course, no festival in Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou is complete without delicious food! Come hungry and enjoy gumbo, steak pinot, pistolettes, friend shrimp, oysters, alligator and much more!”
The schedule of live music will be as follows:
- Friday, September 22, 2023
- 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m: PBR Band
- 9:00 p.m.-12:00 a.m: Orange
- Saturday, September 23, 2023
- 12:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m: Meg Rousseau
- 2:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m: Ruff N Ready
- 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m: Gordan Bradbery
- 10:00 p.m.-1:00 a.m: Featured artist Jr. Lacrosse
- Sunday, September 24, 2023
- 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m: Waylon Thibodeaux
- 2:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m: Benjamin Bruce
The Hurricane Fest carnival ride session bracelets are $25 per person, and weekend bracelets are $75 per person. The carnival ride schedule is as follows:
- Friday, September 22, 2023
- 6:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m.
- Saturday, September 23, 2023
- 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.
- 3:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.
- 7:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m.
- Sunday, September 24, 2023
- 12:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m.
For more information about the Hurricane Fest, please visit the Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou website or Facebook.