Mark your Calendars: SCIA to Host HR Workshop November 3

Join the South Central Industrial Association (SCIA) on Thursday, November 3, for a Human Resources Workshop.

The workshop will be at the Courtyard by Marriott in Houma, 142 Library Drive. Attendees will receive practical advice that they can take back to their organizations. A complimentary full breakfast will be served! The event begins at 8:00 a.m. and ends around 12:15 p.m. Fisher Phillips will be covering:

Employee performance management: Helping Supervisors Lead

Top 10 Wage and Hour Trends and What Employers Should Do

FMLA Basics: A Refresher and Tips for Avoiding Litigation

Learn how to hire in a tight labor market and learn more about hot topics in labor and employment! The workshop is free for SCIA members or $100 for non-members and registration is required. Want to attend? Email Kathy by October 31 at noon at kathy@sciaonline.net.