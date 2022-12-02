“This is such a special market! With over 60 food and craft vendors, you can truly give the gift of local, with handmade and home grown items this holiday,” said Amanda Pontiff Market at the Marina Manager, and Wellness Coordinator at Terrebonne General Health System. “From unique art, to locally harvested and canned jellies, jams, and fresh goods, you can support locals while giving local. Many of our vendors are even working on preparing gift sets and baskets that are in festive packaging.”

This Saturday, December 3, 2022, Market at the Marina will feature food and crafts vendors, holiday activities, a visit with Santa, work out sessions, live music, and more. The market is free and open to the public, as well as a number of free activities, and some activities for a small fee. Activities include:

Make Your Own Reindeer Food with Marina Sprouts- Free

Visit with Santa Claus from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.- Free

STEM experiments with Saint Matthew’s Episcopal School – Free

– Free Cookie Decorating and Santa Letters with The Foundation for Terrebonne General Health System

Christmas Painting or Birdhouse Painting with Little Arts Studio

Face Painting with The Cheeky Palette

In addition, the Market at the Marina will offer two free options for fitness. “All fitness levels and abilities and invited and encouraged to join! Only thing you need is comfortable clothing and shoes,” reads a statement from Market at the Marina.