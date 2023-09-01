Market at the Marina is this Saturday, Sept. 2

Terrebonne General Health System and the Houma Downtown Development Association will host Market at the Marina this Saturday, September 2, from 8 am – 12 pm (rain or shine).

Due to the forecasted weather, this month’s event has been moved to the Terrebonne General parking garage.

With over 40 vendors, visitors can expect to find fresh fruits and vegetables, seafood, farm-to-table meats, bread, salsa, sauces, granola, baked goods, sweet treats, and more. Additionally, there will be food court vendors with various hot-cooked foods. Insulated bags, perfect for holding temperature-sensitive items, will be sold for $10.

Kids will have the opportunity to participate in fun activities at The Marina Sprouts, sponsored by Terrebonne General Pediatric Care and St. Matthew’s Episcopal School STEAM Lab, to try out new experiments.

Market at the Marina is held on the first Saturday of every month, from 8 am-noon, at the Downtown Houma Marina, located under the Twin Span bridges and across from Terrebonne General Health System. The event is held rain or shine unless there is extreme weather. There is no cost to enter the Market.

The outdoor farmers market allows our community to experience local vendors who produce fresh and healthy food and non-food health items. Our goal is to make it easy for the community to meet and engage with these vendors and purchase healthy grocery and pantry items for themselves and their families.

For the most up-to-date event information, including becoming a vendor or location changes, follow Market at the Marina on Facebook and Instagram or visit tghealthsystem.com.