Market at the Marina Presented by Terrebonne General & Houma Downtown Development Association this Sat., Dec. 3

Terrebonne General Health System, along with the Houma Downtown Development Association, will host Market at the Marina this Saturday, December 3, from 8 am – 12 pm (rain or shine) on the marina across from Terrebonne General. The outdoor farmers market allows our community to experience local vendors who produce fresh and healthy food and non-food health items. Our goal is to make it easy for the community to meet and engage with these vendors and easily purchase healthy grocery and pantry items for themselves and their families.

In celebration of the holiday season, this special Christmas edition of Market at the Marina will encompass activities for all to enjoy. The farmer's market and craft vendor lineup include seasonal fruits and vegetables, bread, jams, jellies, butter, meat and seafood, baked goods, pet treats, kettle corn, eggrolls, body items, candles, shirts, tumblers, tutus, jewelry, canvas paintings, wooden art, crochet items, wreaths, and home décor.

Take a picture with Santa from 9-11 am, then stop by for cookie decorating and hot chocolate for a $5 donation presented by The Foundation for Terrebonne General. Join the Performance Training Center for a free community workout from 10-11 am. Our Toys for Tots toy drive will have a drop-off location, and free car seat checks will also be available.

Get your face painted by The Cheeky Palette or enjoy a Christmas canvas project or birdhouse painting with The Little Arts Studio. St Matthew’s Episcopal School STEM Lab will have four new science experiments. The Downtown Houma Stroller Group will gather at the CIS parking lot for a stroll along the marina at 8:45 am. This stroll is perfect for parents with babies or toddlers or if you want a fun and quick workout.

This month’s Marina Sprouts challenge will include DIY reindeer food and letters to Santa. Kids will receive a $2 voucher for completing the challenge. Marina Sprouts is a FREE kids program designed for kids ages 4-12 of all abilities to visit the market and get valuable health and community education while completing fun and interactive challenges each month. Parents can register their kids at the information booth, pick up their sprout journal, and head to the monthly challenge area. This healthy initiative at Market at the Marina is proudly sponsored by Pediatricians, Dr. Jill Sutton and Dr. Courtnie Seaton at Terrebonne General Pediatric Care.

Market at the Marina is held on the first Saturday of every month, from 8 am-noon, at the Downtown Houma Marina, located under the Twin Span bridges and across from Terrebonne General Health System. The event is held rain or shine unless there is extreme weather. There is no cost to enter the market. For the most up-to-date event information, including becoming a vendor, follow Market at the Marina on Facebook or visit tghealthsystem.com.