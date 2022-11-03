Market at the Marina Presented by Terrebonne General & Houma Downtown Development is this Sat., Nov. 5

Terrebonne General Health System, along with the Houma Downtown Development Association, will host Market at the Marina this Saturday, November 5, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., rain or shine, in the parking lot under the bridge across from Terrebonne General.

The outdoor farmers market allows our community to experience local vendors who produce fresh and healthy food and non-food health items. The goal is to make it easy for the community to meet and engage with these vendors and easily purchase healthy grocery and pantry items for themselves and their families.

November is Diabetes Awareness Month; Registered Dietitians at the Terrebonne General Weight Management Center will attend to discuss managing diabetes and provide educational nutrition advice. The vendor lineup includes fresh fruit and vegetables, bread and pastries, pet treats, sauces and spices, jams and jellies, salsa, honey, chicken salad, cookies, cakes, and more.

Get your face painted or enjoy an art project with Little Arts Studio. St Matthew’s Episcopal School STEM Lab will have four new experiments: Potato Launcher, Life Size Legos, Snap Circuits, and Design and Build Trap-a-Turkey. The Downtown Houma Stroller Group will gather for a stroll along the marina at 8:30 am. This stroll is perfect for parents with babies or toddlers or if you want a fun and quick workout. Keep Terrebonne Beautiful will do a white boot cleanup to promote litter prevention. Free car seat checks will be available as well.

This month’s Marina Sprout challenge will include MyPlate activities. Kids will receive a $2 voucher for completing the challenge. Marina Sprouts is a free kids program designed for kids ages 4-12 of all abilities to visit the market and get valuable health and community education while completing fun and interactive challenges each month. Parents can register their kids at the information booth, pick up their sprout journal, and head to the monthly challenge area. This healthy initiative at Market at the Marina is proudly sponsored by Pediatricians, Dr. Jill Sutton and Dr. Courtnie Seaton at Terrebonne General Pediatric Care.

Market at the Marina is held on the first Saturday of every month, from 8:00 a.m. to noon, at the Downtown Houma Marina, located under the Twin Span bridges and across from Terrebonne General Health System. The event is held rain or shine unless there is extreme weather. There is no cost to enter the market.

For the most up-to-date event information, including becoming a vendor, follow Market at the Marina on Facebook or visit tghealthsystem.com.