Market at the Marina Returns this Saturday, September 3

Terrebonne General Health System along with the Houma Downtown Development Association will host Market at the Marina this Saturday, September 3, from 8 am – 12 pm (rain or shine) on the marina across from Terrebonne General. The outdoor farmers market offers our community an opportunity to experience local vendors who produce fresh and healthy food and non-food health items. Our goal is to make it easy for the community to meet and engage with these vendors and easily purchase healthy grocery and pantry items for themselves and their families.

Insulated bags, perfect for holding temperature-sensitive items while shopping, will be sold for $10. The vendor lineup includes fresh farm-to-table chicken, pork, farm-fresh eggs, seafood, salsa, flavored tortilla chips, fresh produce, bread, hot Vietnamese food, house plants, and more. Daytton Turner, a local rising musician, will provide live music.

This month’s Marina Sprout theme is nutrition and the challenge will be taking a spin on our Smoothie Bike along with a MyPlate activity. Kids will receive a $2 voucher for completing the challenge. Marina Sprouts is a FREE kids program designed for kids ages 4-12 of all abilities to visit the market and get valuable health and community education while completing fun and interactive challenges each month. Parents can register their kids at the information booth, pick up their sprout journal, and then head to the monthly challenge area. This new healthy initiative at Market at the Marina is proudly sponsored by Dr. Jill Sutton and Dr. Courtnie Seaton at Terrebonne General Pediatric Care.

Market at the Marina is held on the first Saturday of every month, from 8 am-noon, at the Downtown Houma Marina, located under the Twin Span bridges and across from Terrebonne General Health System. The event is held rain or shine unless there is extreme weather. There is no cost to enter the Market.

For the most up-to-date event information, including becoming a vendor, follow Market at the Marina on Facebook or visit tghealthsystem.com.