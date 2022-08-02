Market at the Marina this Saturday, August 6 Location Change

Terrebonne General Health System along with the Houma Downtown Development Association will host Market at the Marina this Saturday, August 6, from 8 am – 12 pm (rain or shine). Due to inclement weather, this market will take place under the Twin Span Bridge across from Terrebonne General.

The outdoor farmers market offers our community an opportunity to experience local vendors who produce fresh and healthy food and non-food health items. Our goal is to make it easy for the community to meet and engage with these vendors and easily purchase healthy grocery and pantry items for themselves and their families.

Certified strength and conditioning specialists with Terrebonne General Sports Performance Training Center and a MyChart Information Specialist will attend as this month’s health spotlight. The vendor lineup includes hot Vietnamese food, fresh farm-to-table chicken, pork, farm-fresh eggs, seafood, salsa, flavored tortilla chips, honey, jams and jellies, fresh produce, and sweet treats, pet treats, house plants, and body care essentials. Brian and Frankie Avet will provide live music.

Market at the Marina is also excited to kick off its Marina Sprouts program this Saturday. Marina Sprouts is a FREE kids program designed for kids ages 4-12 of all abilities to visit the market and get valuable health and community education while completing fun and interactive challenges each month. Parents can register their kids at the information booth, pick up their sprout journal, and then head to the monthly challenge area. As they complete the monthly challenge, they will journal their experience and get a $2 voucher to spend on anything at the market. This new healthy initiative at Market at the Marina is proudly sponsored by Dr. Jill Sutton and Dr. Courtnie Seaton at Terrebonne General Pediatric Care. This month’s Marina Sprout theme is physical activity and the challenge will be a fun obstacle course for kids of all abilities with the Sports Performance Training Center.

In celebration of August being World Breastfeeding Awareness Month, our Baby Bash event is back in person and will be held in conjunction with Market at the Marina. Activities will include lactation guidance, pediatricians to answer questions, and a car seat fitting station provided by The Louisiana State Police and Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force.

Market at the Marina is held on the first Saturday of every month, from 8 am-noon, at the Downtown Houma Marina, located under the Twin Span bridges and across from Terrebonne General Health System. The event is held rain or shine unless there is extreme weather. There is no cost to enter the Market.

For the most up-to-date event information, including becoming a vendor, follow Market at the Marina on Facebook or visit tghealthsystem.com.