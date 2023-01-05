Terrebonne General Health System and the Houma Downtown Development Association will host Market at the Marina this Saturday, January 7, from 8 am – 12 pm (rain or shine) on the marina across from Terrebonne General. The outdoor farmers market allows our community to experience local vendors who produce fresh and healthy food and non-food health items. Our goal is to make it easy for the community to meet and engage with these vendors and purchase healthy grocery and pantry items for themselves and their families.

To start the New Year, this market’s health spotlight is Terrebonne General Weight and Diabetes Management Clinics. Terrebonne General Registered Dietitians will give nutrition education, highlight the many nutrition services available to our community, and have La Fourchette de Bon Mange cookbooks for sale. The vendor lineup includes fresh produce, seafood, bread, jams, jellies, and more. Insulated bags, perfect for holding temperature-sensitive items, will be sold for $10.

In addition to the Market, Terrebonne General Health System, along with Louisiana State Police and Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force, will provide a free car seat fitting inspection station at the Drive-thru Center. Our team can teach you how to select the proper child restraint, correctly install the restraint in your vehicle, and ensure that your child is adequately placed in the restraint. This service is free of charge.

This month’s Marina Sprout theme is about setting healthy goals, and participants will get the chance to make their own 2023 vision board. Kids will receive a $2 voucher for completing the challenge. Parents can register their kids at the information booth, pick up their sprout journal, and head to the monthly challenge area. Dr. Jill Sutton and Dr. Courtnie Seaton at Terrebonne General Pediatric Care proudly sponsor this new healthy initiative at Market at the Marina. St Matthew’s Episcopal School STEM Lab is back with all new experiments.

Market at the Marina is held on the first Saturday of every month, from 8 am-noon, at the Downtown Houma Marina, located under the Twin Span bridges and across from Terrebonne General Health System. The event is held rain or shine unless there is extreme weather. There is no cost to enter the Market.

For the most up-to-date event information, including becoming a vendor, follow Market at the Marina on Facebook or visit tghealthsystem.com.