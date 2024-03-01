Terrebonne General Health System and the Houma Downtown Development Association will host Market at the Marina this Saturday, March 2, from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. (rain or shine). This month’s market is the annual spring farmer’s market and craft show, which will combine over 50 food and craft vendors. Due to anticipated weather, the Market will be held in the Terrebonne General Parking Garage on level 3.

Live Healthy Bayou has been chosen as this month’s featured non-profit in conjunction with Terrebonne Parish’s participation in the CDC’s High Obesity Program. This initiative brings federal funding opportunities to our parish, dedicated to supporting projects aimed at improving the food systems and built environments within our communities. To access these valuable resources, community members are encouraged to voice their needs and concerns, demonstrating a commitment to initiating positive change. In this regard, Live Healthy Bayou will distribute questionnaires for interested individuals to complete, providing a vital avenue for community input.

Attendees can expect seasonal fruits and vegetables, bread, jams, jellies, tea, meat and seafood, baked goods, pet treats, kettle corn, eggrolls, body items, and more. Additionally, there will be food court vendors with various hot-cooked foods. Insulated bags, perfect for holding temperature-sensitive items, will be sold for $10.

This month, Marina Sprouts, sponsored by Terrebonne General Pediatric Care, will have kids’ games and physical activities. St. Matthew’s Episcopal School STEM Lab will have engaging activities for kids to explore and experiment.

Market at the Marina is held on the first Saturday of every month, from 8 am-noon, at the Downtown Houma Marina, located under the Twin Span bridges and across from Terrebonne General Health System. The event is held rain or shine unless there is extreme weather. There is no cost to enter the Market.

The outdoor farmers market allows our community to experience local vendors who produce fresh and healthy food and non-food health items. Our goal is to make it easy for the community to meet and engage with these vendors and purchase healthy grocery and pantry items for themselves and their families.

For the most up-to-date event information, including becoming a vendor or location changes, follow Market at the Marina on Facebook and Instagram or visit tghealthsystem.com.