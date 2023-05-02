Terrebonne General Health System and the Houma Downtown Development Association will host Market at the Marina this Saturday, May 6, from 8 am – 12 pm (rain or shine) on the marina across from Terrebonne General. This month’s market is the annual spring farmer’s market and craft show, which will combine 90 food and craft vendors.

Visitors can expect to find an array of fresh fruits and vegetables, seafood, bread, butter, jams, jellies, salsa, infused cooking oil, ready-to-heat sauces, baked goods, body items, and more. Additionally, there will be six food court vendors with a variety of hot-cooked foods. Together with Lemonade Day, the youngest entrepreneurs will be selling fresh lemonade. Insulated bags, perfect for holding temperature-sensitive items, will be sold for $10.

Stop by St Matthew’s Episcopal School STEM Lab and try out new experiments, then try canvas painting with Little Arts Studio, followed by face painting with The Cheeky Palette. Enjoy live music by Daytton Turner.

The Marina Sprouts theme for this month is Kids in Bloom, activities sure to keep the kids moving, sponsored by Terrebonne General Pediatric Care.

Market at the Marina is held on the first Saturday of every month, from 8 am-noon, at the Downtown Houma Marina, located under the Twin Span bridges and across from Terrebonne General Health System. The event is held rain or shine unless there is extreme weather. There is no cost to enter the Market.

The outdoor farmers market allows our community to experience local vendors who produce fresh and healthy food and non-food health items. Our goal is to make it easy for the community to meet and engage with these vendors and purchase healthy grocery and pantry items for themselves and their families.

For the most up-to-date event information, including becoming a vendor or location changes, follow Market at the Marina on Facebook and Instagram or visit tghealthsystem.com.