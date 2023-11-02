Terrebonne General Health System and the Houma Downtown Development Association will host Market at the Marina this Saturday, November 4, from 8 am – 12 pm (rain or shine).

The Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency (LOPA) will be present, honoring organ donors, recipients, and their families. In addition, Terrebonne General | Mary Bird Perkins will be located across the street, hosting the annual Live Well Bayou free cancer screening event, featuring the Mobile CARE Clinic providing a range of complimentary screenings.

Attendees can anticipate 30 vendors offering an array of fresh fruits and vegetables, seafood, farm-to-table meats, bread, salsa, sauces, granola, baked goods, sweet treats, and various other items. Additionally, there will be food court vendors with various hot-cooked foods. Insulated bags, perfect for holding temperature-sensitive items, will be sold for $10. The Downtown Rotary Club of Houma will be selling beignets as well.

Kids will have the opportunity to participate in fun activities at The Marina Sprouts, sponsored by Terrebonne General Pediatric Care and St. Matthew’s Episcopal School STEM Lab, to try out new experiments. This month, kids will have the opportunity to get their faces painted by The Cheeky Palette.

Market at the Marina is held on the first Saturday of every month, from 8 am-noon, at the Downtown Houma Marina, located under the Twin Span bridges and across from Terrebonne General Health System. The event is held rain or shine unless there is extreme weather. There is no cost to enter the Market.

The outdoor farmers market allows our community to experience local vendors who produce fresh and healthy food and non-food health items. Our goal is to make it easy for the community to meet and engage with these vendors and purchase healthy grocery and pantry items for themselves and their families.

For the most up-to-date event information, including becoming a vendor or location changes, follow Market at the Marina on Facebook and Instagram or visit tghealthsystem.com.