Marketplace to benefit H.L.B. Athletic Booster Club

H.L. Bourgeois High School Athletic Booster Club is hosting their spring fundraiser Marketplace on the Reservation on Saturday, March 11, 2023! The event will take place from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at H.L. Bourgeois High School, and admission is free to the public.

“We are excited to expand this fundraiser to engage the whole community,” said H.L. Bourgeois parent and Marketplace organizer Natalie Campbell. “We love bringing in outside organizations and alumni alongside H.L. Bourgeois clubs to participate in our event.” Vendors at the Marketplace will be selling a variety of things, from baked goods, to crochet items and homemade crafts. In 2022, public organizations like the fire department, the sheriff’s office, and the Terrebonne Library also came out to participate.

Campbell also explained that there are still open spots for vendors interested in selling their goods at the Marketplace. “We have expanded our location, and we still have about 20 booth spots available,” said Campbell. “We welcome anyone who wants exposure for their work and wants to participate.” Vendor booths cost $75.00 for a single (10’X10’) and $70.00 each for multiple. Payments can be made by cash or check, with all funds going towards H.L.Bourgeois High School. Booths for vendors associated with H.L. Bourgeois High School are free.

For more information about the upcoming Marketplace on the Reservation, contact hlbboosterclub18@gmail.com.





