Terrebonne General and Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center invite the community to participate on September 1 for the second annual Give Day “Our goal is to raise $34,000 in honor of the 30 Louisiana parishes and four Southwest Mississippi counties we serve as part of our Prevention on the Go program, which provides free cancer screenings, educational services and more to thousands of people every year,” reads a statement from the center.
The event is held annually on September 1, honoring the anniversary of when Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center first opened its doors. Give Day is a 24-hour fundraising and community event to raise money to help save more lives. While the fundraiser is on September 1, you can make a donation then or now by visiting marybird.org/giveday.