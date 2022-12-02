Mary Bird Perkins Announces Royal Krewe for The Gala Goes to Mardi Gras!

Terrebonne General and Mary Bird Perkins recently announced that The Gala Goes to Mardi Gras will be on January 13, 2023! The Royal Krewe was announced for The Gala Goes to Mardi Gras, presented by Louis Mohana Furniture last night.

The event is the Cancer Center’s signature fundraising event that benefits both patients and families in our region. This will be the first Gala to celebrate in public, as a community, since 2019! In 2020, The Gala was hosted from several locations, creating a way to celebrate remotely. In 2021, the event was canceled due to Hurricane Ida.

Ladies Night Out was re-branded to the Gala Goes, explained Layne Bordelon, Development Coordinator for Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center in Houma. Every Gala takes participants somewhere new, and in 2023, The Gala Goes to Mardi Gras to celebrate the South’s carnival culture!

“We are beyond excited to be able to host our long-awaited Gala Goes to Mardi Gras this January,” expressed Phyllis Peoples, Terrebonne General President, and CEO, “ “Everyone is anxious to be able to gather again, especially in the name of a great cause, and we can’t be happier this will benefit the amazing patients who we care for daily in our Cancer Center.”

The Gala takes place at Mardi Gras Hall in Downtown Houma and includes delicious food, creative cocktails, and a beautiful silent auction. The Royal Krewe was announced last night which includes members of the community who are raising money for the Terrebonne General | Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. The one who raises the most money will be crowned King and Queen which will be announced during the event. To find out more about the Krewe and to vote, click here!

The Royal Krewe

Visit the event’s official website here. click here. You can buy tickets here.