Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center to provide free breast and colorectal cancer screenings

The Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center will be providing free breast and colorectal cancer screenings in their mobile unit at Sam’s Club in Houma on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Come out to get a clean bill of health!

Free clinical breast exams will be performed by a physician or nurse practitioner for women 18 and older. Screening mammograms will be available for women 40 and older who do not have a doctor and have not had a mammogram in the past 12 months. Insurance will be billed for mammograms; there will be no charge for women without insurance. Easy-to-use take home colorectal cancer screening kits will be distributed. Men and women age 45 and older who have not been screened for colorectal cancer in the past 12 months are eligible. Does not replace a medical examination or other screening procedures.

Appointments for both are required. To make an appointment or for more information, please call (985) 239-5739 or visit the official Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center website.