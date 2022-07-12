Medicare Seminar at Southland Mall

Having a medicare plan provides a sense of security in the event of unexpected health issues. Medicare coverage covers the costs of doctors visits, preventive services, and home health care. In an effort to spread awareness on the importance of having medicare coverage, Stephen Schrempp Insurance will host a free medicare seminar on Monday, July 18, at Southland Mall in Houma.

The seminar will be held in side Southland Mall at the Legacy Business Center from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., and will discuss the basics of health and life insurance. Guests will be provided with information on health insurance companies including United Healthcare, Aetna, Humana, and Figo. Stephen Schrempp is the founder of Stephen Schrempp Insurance, a Metairie Based insurance company. The agency is dedicated to providing the best value, greatest benefits, and most affordable insurance plans that fits your needs. “I’m coming to your neighborhood!” said Shrempp. “We offer a wide range of products so we can offer you the most diverse and affordable products for you and your family.”

The Medicare Seminar will provide information on the different types of health insurance and financial coverage for medical, surgical, and prescription drug expenses incurred by the insured. Registration for the Medicare Series can be completed here. The Terrebonne Parish Legacy Business Center is located at 5953 West Park Ave. For more information, contact Stephen SchremppInsurance at 504-210-8271.