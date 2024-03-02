Meet the cast for Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne’s upcoming performance, “Forbidden Broadway’s Greatest Hits”

Clear your library fines by donating to those in need with LPPL’s Fine Forgiveness MonthMarch 2, 2024
Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne has announced their official cast for the 3rd show of their 2023-2024 Season, Forbidden Broadway’s Greatest Hits!
“In this long-running, off-Broadway hit musical revue, Broadway’s greatest musical legends meet Broadway’s greatest satirist in this hilarious, loving, and endlessly entertaining tribute to some of the theatre’s greatest stars and songwriters,” reads an official description of the play. “It’s a comedic parody musical review that features show tunes that are slightly altered from well-known musicals and its stars.”
The musical will be directed by Brittany Rogers Bourque and Caitlin Lapeyrouse, with musical direction provided by Kristen Martin Bruce. The show will run from March 1-3 and March 5-10, 2024. Purchase your tickets for the show here.
Following cast announcements this January, Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne has release biographies about each local actor/ actress so the audience can get to know them! Meet your cast here:
- John M. Bruce has been a resident of Houma for the past 20 years, where he and his wife Kristen have three beautiful girls. John has been involved with theater from a young age. He has done such shows as South Pacific, Sound of Music, Fiddler on the Roof and a Broadway Review, as well as singing back-up for Reba McEntire. John is also a wedding photographer and videographer, a heavy machine operator, and a sound engineer. He is excited to share the stage with these talented artists and dedicates his performance to his wife and daughters, for always pushing him to be a better person.
- Evan Foret is making is his theatrical debut with this extremely fun show. Evan is a senior at Ellender Memorial High School where he serves as the Cheer Co-Captain, Woodwind Captain for the Patriot Brigade, and the President of the Beta Club. Evan is a friendly face at Chick-Fil-A on the East Side, where he has worked for the past year. Evan will be attending Louisiana State University in the fall where he will major in Child and Family Studies. He plans on being a part of the world-famed Golden Band from Tigerland. He is thrilled to be sharing this experience with his best friends as well as all his new friends.
- Kason Hebert is no stranger to the Le Petit Stage. He was last seen as ‘Brick’ is Jimmy Buffet’s Escape to Margaritaville last summer, as well as Le Petit’s 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, and Fiddler on the Roof . Kason was also seen as Pharaoh in Rhodes and Rhodes’ Aida and Annunziata Catholic Church’s Living Stations of the Cross as Jesus Christ. Kason has also had the honor of performing for the Saints halftime show, and on the Saenger Stage in New Orleans. While not on the stage, Kason works on the Band Staff for Ellender Memorial High School and serves on the Board of Directors here at Le Petit. Kason is an active Soldier in the Louisiana Army National Guard, and a member of the LSU Army ROTC. Kason is a Music Education Major at LSU and a Tuba player for the World Famed Golden Band From Tigerland. Kason is excited to share the stage with many of his dear friends as well as his new ones, and wishes best of luck to the other Playhouses and Companies in the area.
- Larry Hyatt is a theatre veteran who has appeared in many plays and musicals including Fiddler on The Roof, Jesus Christ Superstar, Damn Yankees, 25th Annual Putnam Spelling Bee, Little Shop of Horrors, 9-5, Oliver, and many more. His most recent plays have been Streetcar Named Desire, Come Blow Your Horn, Taking Leave, 110 Stories, Bermuda Avenue Triangle and Inherit the Wind. He’s the host of Larry Hyatt in the Morning on 96.7 KCIL, and can be heard on Rock 97.7.
- Michael James is no stranger to the stage, either! In high school, he performed in various productions for Le Petit and P.S. Productions, including The Sound of Music, Beauty and the Beast, Little Shop of Horrors, Christmas Belles, and Radio Gals. In 2009, Michael moved to Los Angeles where he studied acting and scene study at Milton Katselas’ Beverly Hills Playhouse. Eventually, he enrolled at The New York Film Academy where he received his AFA in Filmmaking concentrating in producing, writing, and directing. Upon returning to Houma, he has been seen in Le Petit After Dark’s The Exonerated and 110 Stories. as well as being back on the Le Petit main stage with Four Weddings, Elvis, and Don’t Talk to the Actors, and most recently Jimmy Buffet’s: Escape to Margaritaville.
- Hayley Rhodes is a teacher at South Terrebonne making her debut on the Le Petit stage! Though new to Le Petit, Hayley is familiar with community theatre. Her journey began back in high school with STHS’s Drama Gators, then joining Nicholls Players for all four years of college before finding a home at Thibodaux Playhouse on their Board of Directors. Some of her notable roles include The Queen in All the World’s a Grave (Nicholls Players), Blanche Barrow in Bonnie and Clyde (TPI), Ronnette in Little Shop of Horrors (TPI) and most recently Fiona in Shrek the Musical (TPI).
- Sheri Opal is a native of Houston, Texas. She was first seen on the Le Petit Stage as Beatrice Pomeroy in Don’t Talk To The Actors and Mrs. Baker in Come Blow Your Horn. She also played Victoria Ambrose in Sex Please, We’re Sixty and Elsa Dowdall in Red Velvet Cake Wars. Sheri thoroughly enjoys acting and is most comfortable on the stage. Comedy is her favorite genre as she has always been a comic at heart.
- Taylor Riché is a recent Fall 2023 Nicholls State University graduate with a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology and a minor in Biology. She plans to pursue a Master’s degree in Clinical Mental Health Counseling Psychology this fall with the goal of becoming a Mental Health Therapist. She is so excited to have the opportunity to perform in this musical comedy! Taylor was most recently seen on stage starring as Evangeline in Evangeline the Musical with the Nicholls State University Players in October 2023, and here at Le Petit this past summer as Tammy in Jimmy Buffet’s: Escape to Margaritaville. Additional notable credits include Christmas Belles and Southern Hospitality at Thibodaux Playhouse. Taylor would like to thank her family, friends and theatre community for their utmost support and love.
- Madison Wagner is making her theatrical debut in Forbidden Broadway. She was very involved with choir throughout grade school and is very excited to be performing on stage again. She would like to thank her family for all the support they have given her through the years, specifically her brother, Blaine, who shares a passion for music and theatre, and her mother, Brooke, who has always encouraged her to keep singing.