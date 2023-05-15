Mental Health Expo to showcase over 50 vendors

The 2023 Mental Health Expo will take place on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center in Houma. Over 50 vendors will be present to showcase what they offer to the community. The Expo is entirely free and open to everyone!

The Mental Health Expo will include mental health service providers, behavioral health service providers, Bayou Health Plan representatives, substance abuse service providers, behavioral health service providers, community outreach organizations and more! The event is organized by Christie Howard, LMSW, Community Social Worker and Mental Health Awareness Rally Creator, and Stacy Martin, Community Health Education Specialist. The expo is presented by Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government, the District Attorney’s Office, the American Red Cross, Terrebonne Parish School District, and the Louisiana Department of Health.

Mental Health Check Expo Vendors: Ascent Life

Cogni Center

Compass Behavioral Health

Cusps & Capabilities

Forensic Therapy Wellness

Life Coast Community Health Center

Magnolia Family Services

M-O-M-S on the Bayou

Options for Independence

South Central LA Human Services Authority

Start Corporation Mental Health and Veterans Suicide Prevention

Teche Action Clinic

Touchstone ABA

Veterans Administration/Vet Center

Volunteers of America

American Red Cross

B.A.C.A. Bayou Region Chapter

CASA of Terrebonne, Inc.

Food Bank

NAACP Youth Program

Terrebonne Council on Aging

The Haven

United Houma Nation

Behavioral Health Group Houma Treatment Center

New Start Recovery Addiction Outpatient Clinic

Odyssey House LA: Fairview & Claire House

People’s Drugs

Wolfe’s Pharmacy

Total Pharmacy Services, Inc.

Aetna Better Health LA – Medicare and Medicaid

Healthy Blue of LA

Children’s Advocacy Center

LA Department of Health

LA Workforce Commission

Navigators for Healthy LA

32nd JDC Family Preservation Court

Teche Action Clinic WIC

Acadian Ambulance

Houma Fire Department

Houma Police Department

State Troopers

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Dept.

Nicholls Counseling Center

Fletcher Technical Community College

For more information about the upcoming 2023 Mental Health Expo or to ask questions, please call (985) 857-3601.