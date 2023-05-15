Mental Health Expo to showcase over 50 vendors

The 2023 Mental Health Expo will take place on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center in Houma. Over 50 vendors will be present to showcase what they offer to the community. The Expo is entirely free and open to everyone!
The Mental Health Expo will include mental health service providers, behavioral health service providers, Bayou Health Plan representatives, substance abuse service providers, behavioral health service providers, community outreach organizations and more! The event is organized by Christie Howard, LMSW, Community Social Worker and Mental Health Awareness Rally Creator, and Stacy Martin, Community Health Education Specialist. The expo is presented by Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government, the District Attorney’s Office, the American Red Cross, Terrebonne Parish School District, and the Louisiana Department of Health.
Mental Health Check Expo Vendors:
- Ascent Life
- Cogni Center
- Compass Behavioral Health
- Cusps & Capabilities
- Forensic Therapy Wellness
- Life Coast Community Health Center
- Magnolia Family Services
- M-O-M-S on the Bayou
- Options for Independence
- South Central LA Human Services Authority
- Start Corporation Mental Health and Veterans Suicide Prevention
- Teche Action Clinic
- Touchstone ABA
- Veterans Administration/Vet Center
- Volunteers of America
- American Red Cross
- B.A.C.A. Bayou Region Chapter
- CASA of Terrebonne, Inc.
- Food Bank
- NAACP Youth Program
- Terrebonne Council on Aging
- The Haven
- United Houma Nation
- Behavioral Health Group Houma Treatment Center
- New Start Recovery Addiction Outpatient Clinic
- Odyssey House LA: Fairview & Claire House
- People’s Drugs
- Wolfe’s Pharmacy
- Total Pharmacy Services, Inc.
- Aetna Better Health LA – Medicare and Medicaid
- Healthy Blue of LA
- Children’s Advocacy Center
- LA Department of Health
- LA Workforce Commission
- Navigators for Healthy LA
- 32nd JDC Family Preservation Court
- Teche Action Clinic WIC
- Acadian Ambulance
- Houma Fire Department
- Houma Police Department
- State Troopers
- Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Dept.
- Nicholls Counseling Center
- Fletcher Technical Community College
For more information about the upcoming 2023 Mental Health Expo or to ask questions, please call (985) 857-3601.