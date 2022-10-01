Mommy and Me Picnic to provide mental health resources

Terrebonne Parish native Deja Stanford invites families to head over to the Houma Airbase today, October 1, from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. for the first annual Mommy and Me Picnic. While the picnic is open to families, Stanford said the event is geared towards moms who are overwhelmed and need a fresh breath of air. The picnic will provide an opportunity for moms to relax with their children while connecting with those who understand the daily challenges of motherhood. The picnic will feature several mental health resources for both men and women in the tri-parish area.

Stanford, mother of three, and mental health advocate, said she was inspired to host the picnic after witnessing a drastic increase in the amount of women who suffer from anxiety and depression, a story she can relate to. “All of the situations in the tri-parish area where women are going through things mentally, having children being harmed is what inspired me. It kind of touched me a bit more because I battle with depression as a mother. I understand what these women are going through,” said Stanford. “It’s easy for someone to say it’s going to be okay or I understand you. But, unless you’ve actually been through it, you can’t fully understand what someone is going through.”

The mom of three said she began her battle with mental health issues following the birth of her three year old son. “It started out as postpartum depression, I noticed my mood changing randomly, and people would ask me what’s wrong with me, and I’ll tell them I didn’t know. I really didn’t know. Then when the storm hit I lost my home, and that made me feel weak. All it did was make my mind more vulnerable,” Stanford added.

The picnic will begin with a prayer and blessing, followed by music, food, drinks, and conversations among mothers. Stanford encourages moms to bring their own blanket but will have a few on hand for those who are in need. “Life gets overwhelming, tackling the daily challenges of being a mother. These women need an outlet. They need to know they are not alone. Join as we kick back on our picnic blankets, let the kids be kids, and get the fresh air that we deserve,” said Stanford.