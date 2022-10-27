1 dead, 2 rescued from downed helicopter 46 miles offshore Morgan City, La.
October 27, 2022
Vehicle drives into Bayou Terrebonne near Daigeville Bridge
October 27, 2022

Monsters on Main kicks off in Downtown Thibodaux on Friday, October 28, from 5-7pm! Bring your little ghosts and ghouls for a fun and free evening of trick-or-treating with participating businesses.

 

The following businesses are taking part in the trick-or-treat fun:


  • Block & Bouterie
  • Break the Trend Boutique
  • Caillouet Land
  • Crossroads Pregnancy Resource Center
  • Downtown Nutrition
  • The Esthetic Co.
  • Fremin’s Restaurant
  • GG’s Children’s Boutique
  • Gumbo Weather
  • La Tea Da Party Palace
  • Lafourche Parish Clerk of Court’s Office
  • Lafourche Parish Government
  • LUCO Boutique
  • Margo Battaglia Studio of Danse
  • The Purple Penguin Art Co.
  • South Coast Baby Co.
  • Spahr’s Downtown Thibodaux
  • Takerz Pro Boxing Gym
  • Thibodaux Main Street
  • The Willow Cafe

Thibodaux Main Street will be handing out Monsters on Main trick-or-treat bags!

 

Don’t miss any of the fun activities:

• Face painting & pumpkin carving/painting at The Purple Penguin Art Company
• Pictures with characters at Margo Battaglia Studio of Danse & La Tea Da Party Palace
• Photo opps in the Main Street Square (West 3rd/Green Streets)


There may be a few other “surprises” on Main Street!

 

West 3rd Street from Jackson Street to Green Street will be closed for the event (5-7 PM) with no parking on West 3rd Street between 3:30-8:30 PM to help keep families safe.

 

Mary Ditch
Mary Ditch

Related posts

October 27, 2022

Trick or treat yo’ self This Weekend with Community Festivities!

Read more