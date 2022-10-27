Monsters on Main kicks off in Downtown Thibodaux on Friday, October 28, from 5-7pm! Bring your little ghosts and ghouls for a fun and free evening of trick-or-treating with participating businesses.

The following businesses are taking part in the trick-or-treat fun:

Block & Bouterie

Break the Trend Boutique

Caillouet Land

Crossroads Pregnancy Resource Center

Downtown Nutrition

The Esthetic Co.

Fremin’s Restaurant

GG’s Children’s Boutique

Gumbo Weather

La Tea Da Party Palace

Lafourche Parish Clerk of Court’s Office

Lafourche Parish Government

LUCO Boutique

Margo Battaglia Studio of Danse

The Purple Penguin Art Co.

South Coast Baby Co.

Spahr’s Downtown Thibodaux

Takerz Pro Boxing Gym

Thibodaux Main Street

The Willow Cafe

Thibodaux Main Street will be handing out Monsters on Main trick-or-treat bags!

Don’t miss any of the fun activities:

• Face painting & pumpkin carving/painting at The Purple Penguin Art Company

• Pictures with characters at Margo Battaglia Studio of Danse & La Tea Da Party Palace

• Photo opps in the Main Street Square (West 3rd/Green Streets)

There may be a few other “surprises” on Main Street!

West 3rd Street from Jackson Street to Green Street will be closed for the event (5-7 PM) with no parking on West 3rd Street between 3:30-8:30 PM to help keep families safe.