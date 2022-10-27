Monsters on Main kicks off in Downtown Thibodaux on Friday, October 28, from 5-7pm! Bring your little ghosts and ghouls for a fun and free evening of trick-or-treating with participating businesses.
The following businesses are taking part in the trick-or-treat fun:
Thibodaux Main Street will be handing out Monsters on Main trick-or-treat bags!
Don’t miss any of the fun activities:
• Face painting & pumpkin carving/painting at The Purple Penguin Art Company
• Pictures with characters at Margo Battaglia Studio of Danse & La Tea Da Party Palace
• Photo opps in the Main Street Square (West 3rd/Green Streets)
There may be a few other “surprises” on Main Street!
West 3rd Street from Jackson Street to Green Street will be closed for the event (5-7 PM) with no parking on West 3rd Street between 3:30-8:30 PM to help keep families safe.