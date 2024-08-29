Morgan City presents the 89th Annual Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival this weekend

This weekend, the 89th Shrimp and Petroleum Festival will return to Morgan City! Come honor the two industries that built this community during a five-day celebration from Thursday, August 29 through Monday, September 2, 2024 at 715 Second Street in Morgan City.

“It all began over 80 years ago, when the placid port at Morgan City and Berwick received the first boatload of jumbo shrimp, fresh from the deepest waters ever fished by a small boat,” reads a statement from festival organizers. “The very first celebration was held, appropriately on Labor Day, when members of the local unit of Gulf Coast Seafood Producers & Trappers Association, in recognition of the holiday, staged a friendly labor demonstration that has come to be known as the first festival. There were frog and alligator hunters, shrimpers, crab fishermen, dock workers and oystermen parading in the streets. Of course, it was not the grand procession that it is today, but it was the first street parade nonetheless.”

The Festival now recognizes the working men and women of both the seafood and petroleum industries. The Festival has been honoring those who work tirelessly through rain and shine, and sometimes even hurricanes, to provide the areas economic lifeblood for over half a century. The festival also emphasizes the unique way in which these two seemingly different industries work hand-in-hand culturally and environmentally in Morgan City.

The Shrimp and Petroleum Festival will include an art show and sale, a marketplace, Cajun cooking, a street parade, the Blessing of the Fleet, live music, children’s activities, carnival rides, and much more. A full schedule of events for the weekend can be found here.

The 89th Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival King is Daniel T. Conrad, a lifelong resident of Morgan City and Senior Vice President and Director of Conrad Industries. The 89th Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival Queen is Natalie Sloane, graduate of Central Catholic High School who is currently pursuing a degree in Nursing at Nicholls State University. The annual poster for this year’s Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival was designed by Genevieve Breckoff, a graduate of Louisiana State University and currently Clinical Research Coordinator for Tulane University School of Medicine.

For more information about the 89th Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival, please visit their website or Facebook— and don’t miss this opportunity to celebrate this weekend!