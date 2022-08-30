Morgan City Shrimp & Petroleum Festival Rolls this Labor Day Weekend!

Grab your rubber boots, the 87th Annual Shrimp and Petroleum Festival is this Labor Day weekend in Morgan City starting Thursday, September 1!

The festival will take place this Thursday, September 1 through Monday, September 5, and includes arts and crafts under the elevated Hwy, 90 bridge, children’s village, Blessing of the Fleet, a Sunday parade at 3 p.m., Artist guild art show, 100 Black Men 5K run/walk, Mass in the park, fireworks on the river, a carnival, children’s parade, car show, music in the park, and more! See below for more details on everything that is happening this weekend:

Thursday, September 1 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.: Artist Guild unlimited 58th annual show and sale (Everett Street Gallery) Official opening of festival/ribbon cutting ceremony 5:15 p.m. Carnival 5 p.m.-10 p.m. with bracelets from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. ($30)

Friday, September 2 Artist guild unlimited 58th annual show and sale from 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. 45th Annual Shrimp & Petroleum Marketplace 5 p.m.- 9 p.m. Cajun Culinary Classic 5 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. Carnival 5 p.m. – midnight Music stage: Born Ready from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Powerhouse Band from 9 – 11 p.m.



– Saturday, September 3

100 Black Men 5K Run/Walk 8 a.m.

Car Show, corner of Federal Ave. and Greenwood under the Hwy. 90 bridge, 8:00 a.m. – 2:-00 p.m.

45th Annual Shrimp & Petroleum Marketplace 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Artist Guild Unlimited 58th Annual Show and Sale 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Children’s Day Mini Street Parade begins at City Hall and Ends at the Gazebo in Lawrence Park, at 11 a.m.

Cajun Culinary Classic 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Gospel Music in the Park 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Carnival noon – midnight

Children’s village ribbon cutting at 1 p.m. and village open from 1 – 5 p.m.

Car show awards ceremony 2 p.m., corner of Federal Ave. and Greenwood

Petro Pit – VIP Admission only 2 p.m. – 11 p.m. in Lawrence park

Gulf State Wrestling Royal Shrimp Rumble 2:30 to 4:00 p.m.

Music stage: Travis Matte & The Kingpins from 4 – 6 p.m., Hip Deep from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., and Mojeaux Band from 9 – 11 p.m.

Sunday, September 4 Morgan City Rotary Club Pancakes in the Park 8 – 11 a.m. ($10 a ticket) Mass in Lawrence Park 8:30 – 9:30 a.m., Holy Cross Catholic Church, if inclement weather, 2100 Cedar Street Krewe of Dionysus Bloody Marys and Mimosas in Lawrence Park 9:30 a.m. to noon 45th Annual Shrimp & Petroleum Marketplace 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Blessing of the Fleet & Water Parade 10 a.m. – noon Artist Guild Unlimited 58th Annual Show and Sale 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cajun Culinary Classic 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Carnival noon to midnight Music stage: Rick Lorenze from noon to 1 p.m., Geno Delafose & The French Rockin’ Boogie from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Forgetting Last Friday from 4 – 6 p.m., Snapper & The Fishsticks from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Shorts in December from 9 – 11 p.m. Children’s Village 1 – 5 p.m. Street parade at 2:00 p.m. Petro Pit VIP only 2 p.m. – 11 p.m. Fireworks on the River 9 p.m. Tune into KQKI 95.3 to hear synchronized music

Monday, September 5 45th Annual Shrimp & Petroleum Marketplace 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Artist Guild Unlimited 58th Annual Show and Sale 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cajun Culinary Classic from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Carnival from noon to 9 p.m., bracelets from noon to 9 p.m. ($30) Music stage: Left on Red from noon to 1 p.m., Low Down from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., Driftwood from 3:30 to 5 p.m., and South 70 wraps up the festival from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.



The Shrimp & Petroleum Festival began in 1936 when the port at Morgan City and Berwich received the first boatload of jumbo shrimp that came from the deepest waters ever fished by a small boat. The first celebration was held on Labor Day when members of the local unit of Gulf Coast Seafood Producers and Trappers Association staged a friendly labor demonstration that has become to be known as the first festival. The chairman of the festival committee, Paul Acklen LeBlanc, spearheaded the first Blessing of the Fleet in 1937. Now, the festival recognizes the working men and women of the seafood and petroleum industries which are the economic backbone of the area. The festival now sees thousands of people and has received many ‘Festival of the Year’ awards.

On Saturday, August 27, the festival celebrated its royal court with a coronation and ball. Gregory Harner Sr. was crowned king while Jordan Gallegos will reign as queen.