Mud Bug Boil-Off to return to Thibodaux for their 6th year this Saturday

May 7, 2024
May 7, 2024

Photo provided by the Thibodaux Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #52 via Facebook.

The Thibodaux Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #52, Lafourche Parish Children’s Advocacy Center, and Thibodaux Main Street, Inc. are excited to invite you to the 6th Annual Mud Bug Boil-Off!

This Saturday, May 11, 2024, enjoy all-you-can-eat crawfish (while supplies last), a live auction, fun for kids, and live music at this Cajun party in Historic Downtown Thibodaux!

 

MUD BUG BOIL-OFF SCHEDULE
  • 9:00-11:30 AM: Team arrival & set up
  • 12:00 PM: Gates open to the public
  • 12:00 PM: Live music by JP Bourgeois
  • 2:00 PM: Crawfish served by Heads & Tails Catering
  • 2:00 PM: Live music by Shorts in December
  • 3:00 PM: Crawfish served by teams
  • 5:00 PM: Live auction starts
  • 5:30 PM: People’s Choice tickets collected from teams
  • 6:00/6:30 PM: Winners announced
  • 6:30 PM: Live music by Good Feelin’
  • 11:00 PM: Event closes
HOW/WHERE TO JOIN THE FUN:
  • Admission: $30.00/person (kids 10 & under are free)
  • Entry gates:
    • Gate 1: LA 1/Jackson Street
    • Gate 2: LA 1/St. Louis Street
    • Gate 3: West 3rd/St. Philip Streets
  • The Mud Bug Boil-Off is a CASH ONLY event!
  • Wristbands includes a tear-off tab to cast your People’s Choice vote (containers located at each team’s tent)
FOOD/DRINKS/MERCH:
  • Burgers: $5.00
  • Hot dogs: $3.00
  • Soft drinks: $3.00
  • Water: $2.00
  • Event t-shirts: $20.00
KID’S ZONE:
  • Bounce houses
  • Sno-balls (fee)
  • Face painting by The Purple Penguin Art Co. (fee)
OTHER DETAILS:
  • Guests are welcome to bring chairs(no tents)
  • Outside food/drinks/coolers are not permitted
  • The bars and restaurants will be selling alcohol to guests 21+ years of age
  • Guests will NOT be allowed to leave the event with crawfish under any circumstances
  • Port-o-lets (including an ADA-accessible unit at West 3rd/St. Philip Streets) and hand washing stations will be available throughout the event space

 

Don’t miss the 6th Annual F.O.P. Mud Bug Boil-Off! For more information or further questions, please visit their official Facebook page.
