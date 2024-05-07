Mud Bug Boil-Off to return to Thibodaux for their 6th year this Saturday

Nicholls State University Honored Marie Falgoust with Naming of Faculty Staff ClubMay 7, 2024
The Thibodaux Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #52, Lafourche Parish Children’s Advocacy Center, and Thibodaux Main Street, Inc. are excited to invite you to the 6th Annual Mud Bug Boil-Off!
This Saturday, May 11, 2024, enjoy all-you-can-eat crawfish (while supplies last), a live auction, fun for kids, and live music at this Cajun party in Historic Downtown Thibodaux!
MUD BUG BOIL-OFF SCHEDULE
- 9:00-11:30 AM: Team arrival & set up
- 12:00 PM: Gates open to the public
- 12:00 PM: Live music by JP Bourgeois
- 2:00 PM: Crawfish served by Heads & Tails Catering
- 2:00 PM: Live music by Shorts in December
- 3:00 PM: Crawfish served by teams
- 5:00 PM: Live auction starts
- 5:30 PM: People’s Choice tickets collected from teams
- 6:00/6:30 PM: Winners announced
- 6:30 PM: Live music by Good Feelin’
- 11:00 PM: Event closes
HOW/WHERE TO JOIN THE FUN:
- Admission: $30.00/person (kids 10 & under are free)
- Entry gates:
- Gate 1: LA 1/Jackson Street
- Gate 2: LA 1/St. Louis Street
- Gate 3: West 3rd/St. Philip Streets
- The Mud Bug Boil-Off is a CASH ONLY event!
- Wristbands includes a tear-off tab to cast your People’s Choice vote (containers located at each team’s tent)
FOOD/DRINKS/MERCH:
- Burgers: $5.00
- Hot dogs: $3.00
- Soft drinks: $3.00
- Water: $2.00
- Event t-shirts: $20.00
KID’S ZONE:
- Bounce houses
- Sno-balls (fee)
- Face painting by The Purple Penguin Art Co. (fee)
OTHER DETAILS:
- Guests are welcome to bring chairs(no tents)
- Outside food/drinks/coolers are not permitted
- The bars and restaurants will be selling alcohol to guests 21+ years of age
- Guests will NOT be allowed to leave the event with crawfish under any circumstances
- Port-o-lets (including an ADA-accessible unit at West 3rd/St. Philip Streets) and hand washing stations will be available throughout the event space
Don’t miss the 6th Annual F.O.P. Mud Bug Boil-Off! For more information or further questions, please visit their official Facebook page.