Mud Bug Boil-Off to return to Thibodaux for their 6th year this Saturday

The Thibodaux Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #52, Lafourche Parish Children’s Advocacy Center, and Thibodaux Main Street, Inc. are excited to invite you to the 6th Annual Mud Bug Boil-Off!

This Saturday, May 11, 2024, enjoy all-you-can-eat crawfish (while supplies last), a live auction, fun for kids, and live music at this Cajun party in Historic Downtown Thibodaux!

MUD BUG BOIL-OFF SCHEDULE

9:00-11:30 AM: Team arrival & set up

Team arrival & set up 12:00 PM: Gates open to the public

Gates open to the public 12:00 PM: Live music by JP Bourgeois

Live music by JP Bourgeois 2:00 PM: Crawfish served by Heads & Tails Catering

Crawfish served by Heads & Tails Catering 2:00 PM: Live music by Shorts in December

Live music by Shorts in December 3:00 PM: Crawfish served by teams

Crawfish served by teams 5:00 PM: Live auction starts

Live auction starts 5:30 PM: People’s Choice tickets collected from teams

People’s Choice tickets collected from teams 6:00/6:30 PM: Winners announced

Winners announced 6:30 PM: Live music by Good Feelin’

Live music by Good Feelin’ 11:00 PM: Event closes

HOW/WHERE TO JOIN THE FUN:

Admission: $30.00/person (kids 10 & under are free)

Entry gates: Gate 1: LA 1/Jackson Street Gate 2: LA 1/St. Louis Street Gate 3: West 3rd/St. Philip Streets

The Mud Bug Boil-Off is a CASH ONLY event!

Wristbands includes a tear-off tab to cast your People’s Choice vote (containers located at each team’s tent)

FOOD/DRINKS/MERCH:

Burgers: $5.00

Hot dogs: $3.00

Soft drinks: $3.00

Water: $2.00

Event t-shirts: $20.00

KID’S ZONE:

Bounce houses

Sno-balls (fee)

Face painting by The Purple Penguin Art Co. (fee)

OTHER DETAILS:

Guests are welcome to bring chairs(no tents)

Outside food/drinks/coolers are not permitted

The bars and restaurants will be selling alcohol to guests 21+ years of age

Guests will NOT be allowed to leave the event with crawfish under any circumstances

Port-o-lets (including an ADA-accessible unit at West 3rd/St. Philip Streets) and hand washing stations will be available throughout the event space