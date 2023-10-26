Music line-up released for Live After 5’s return to Downtown Houma

Are you ready for Live After 5? Get your dancing shoes on!

The Houma Downtown Business Association has raised the funds to bring back Live After 5 back to Downtown Houma. Through the help of generous donors, solo and duet acoustic sets from live, local performers will be held in the newly finished Rotary Centennial Plaza from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m, with a full band to follow at the Courthouse Square from 7:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m. Scheduled dates for performances are Fridays, November 3, 10, 17, and Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

The music schedule is:

November 3:

5pm: Casie & Jonny

7pm: Bandit

November 10:

5pm: Seth & Gina

7pm: Sheauxdown

November 17:

5pm: MJ & Jerry

7pm: Good Feeling

November 22 (Wednesday):

5pm: Mary Beth

7pm: Reaux Shambo