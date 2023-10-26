Music line-up released for Live After 5’s return to Downtown Houma

Colonel Cross Country set for Southland ChampionshipsOctober 26, 2023
Cajun Music Preservation Society to host third cohort of fiddle lessons by Waylon ThibodeauxOctober 26, 2023
Are you ready for Live After 5? Get your dancing shoes on!
The Houma Downtown Business Association has raised the funds to bring back Live After 5 back to Downtown Houma. Through the help of generous donors, solo and duet acoustic sets from live, local performers will be held in the newly finished Rotary Centennial Plaza from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m, with a full band to follow at the Courthouse Square from 7:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m. Scheduled dates for performances are Fridays, November 3, 10, 17, and Wednesday, November 22, 2023.
The music schedule is:
November 3:
5pm: Casie & Jonny
7pm: Bandit
November 10:
5pm: Seth & Gina
7pm: Sheauxdown
November 17:
5pm: MJ & Jerry
7pm: Good Feeling
November 22 (Wednesday):
5pm: Mary Beth
7pm: Reaux Shambo