Musical guests announced for inaugrual Good Earth 4th of July Festival

A lineup has been announced for Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government’s new Good Earth 4th of July Festival at Bayou Country Sports Park on the afternoon of Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

The Good Earth 4th of July Festival will be completely free and open to the public. If you are interested in becoming a sponsor of the event or applying to be a vendor, please visit the event’s official website and fill out the necessary forms. The musical line up is as follows:

12:00 p.m.-1:15 p.m: The MJ Dardar Band

1:30 p.m.-3:15 p.m: Leroy Thomas

3:30 p.m.-5:15 p.m: Voodoo Bayou

5:30 p.m.-7:00 p.m: Junior Lacross

7:15 p.m.-9:00 p.m: Rockin' Dopsie, Jr.

Fireworks will begin at 9:00 p.m. following the live music performers. Musical performances are sponsored by GIS Engineering. For more information, please visit the Good Earth 4th of July Festival Facebook page or call (985) 804-9743.