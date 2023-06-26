Musical guests announced for Krewe of Hercules’ Festival on the Bayou

The Krewe of Hercules is excited to their upcoming Festival on the Bayou and Fishing Rodeo! Fishing will take place from Thursday, August 10, to Saturday, August 12, 2023. The festival will take place at the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center on Friday, August 11, and Saturday, August 12, 2023.


Performances for the festival portion of the event are as follows:

  • Shorts In December: Friday, August 11, 2023 from 8:00 p.m.-12:00 a.m.
  • Tet Dur: Saturday, August 12, 2023 from 12:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m.
  • Thomas Cain: Saturday, August 12, 2023 from 9:00 p.m.-1:00 a.m.

There will be a $10 cover charge each day to enter for the performances, or free admission for those with fishing rodeo tickets. For more information, please visit the Krewe of Hercules Facebook. 

Isabelle Gareis
