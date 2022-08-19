Mystery animals make an appearance at Lafourche libraries

August 18, 2022

Lafourche Parish Public Library is excited to present mystery animals at the library! The Thibodaux and Lockport Branches present Animal Tales, a live animal show, on Saturday, August 27. During the show, children will learn how to classify animals, while meeting six exotic animals including a mammal, bird, reptile, amphibian, insect, and arachnid. The one hour event is free and open to the public.

Registration isn’t required. A live show will be held at the Thibodaux Branch at 9 a.m. and the Lockport Branch at 11 a.m. For more information, visit the Lafourche Parish Public Library website.

