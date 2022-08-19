Mystery animals make an appearance at Lafourche libraries

Lafourche Parish Public Library is excited to present mystery animals at the library! The Thibodaux and Lockport Branches present Animal Tales, a live animal show, on Saturday, August 27. During the show, children will learn how to classify animals, while meeting six exotic animals including a mammal, bird, reptile, amphibian, insect, and arachnid. The one hour event is free and open to the public.

Registration isn’t required. A live show will be held at the Thibodaux Branch at 9 a.m. and the Lockport Branch at 11 a.m. For more information, visit the Lafourche Parish Public Library website.