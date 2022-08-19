National Association of University Women to host Career Expo

The National Association of University Women Terrebonne Parish Branch is pleased to announce it will host an HBCU Career Expo on Saturday, August 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Houma Municipal Auditorium.

The purpose of the Career Expo is to provide information on Historically Black Colleges and Universities and provide networking and employment opportunities for businesses in the Tri-Parish area. The community expo is free and open to the public.

NAUW is a non-profit organization who is committed to serving women, youth, and the disadvantaged in Terrebonne Parish. For more information, email the NAUW Terrebonne Branch at nauwrerrebonne@gmail.com