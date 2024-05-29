Nationally-beloved “Mrs. Roper Romp” Pub Crawl to come to Lafourche Parish this Friday

Amplify Events is bringing a beloved national phenomenon to the Thibodaux area this weekend!

Get ready to romp around Downtown Thibodaux in your best caftan for cocktails and camaraderie! Lagniappe P.R.I.M.E. in Shreveport has teamed up with Amplify Events & Promotions to host the first Mrs. Roper Romp Pub Crawl simultaneously in both downtown areas of Shreveport and Thibodaux, Louisiana on Friday, May 31, 2024.

The Mrs. Roper Romp are organized pub crawls that are sweeping the country in honor of the beloved character Mrs. Helen Roper from “Three’s Company,” running from 1977-1984. “Three’s Company” fans, or anyone who loves a good time, are invited to dress up in 70’s inspired caftans, red curly wigs, and costumes for these celebrations– and the fun will be in Lafourche Parish this weekend.

“We are seeing the Mrs. Roper Romp happening all over the country and we wanted to bring it to our area,” said Michelle Dugas with Amplify Events. “We decided to just throw the idea out there and have been blown away by the excitement and support from the community!”

Anyone who wants to participate in the Thibodaux romp is invited to come to Fremin’s on Friday, May 31, 2024 at 6:00 PM for the beginning of the pub crawl. From there, the group will head to Spahr’s Downtown and finally Cinclare, with each restaurant providing a speciality-themed cocktail or mocktail. Gumbo Weather will also be holding a special crafts event, and more information can be found here.

Participating Shreveport restaurants/bars include Fatty Arbuckles, Sandbar, Stray Cat, The Noble Savage, The Missing Link, and Abby Singer’s Bistro.

For more information about the Mrs. Roper Romp, please visit Amplify Event’s Facebook page.