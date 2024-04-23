Need an expungement? Come to the North Branch Library this month

The Bayou Region Legal Services Workgroup is pleased to announce that we will be hosting an Expungement Clinic on Tuesday, April 30, 2024 at the North Branch Terrebonne Parish Library.

Participants will need to bring a background check, bill of information, and sentencing minutes. Expungement clinics are free to attend. Attorneys will review your eligibility and help you fill out your expungement paper work. You will file and pay the court cost yourself.

It is imperative that all participants arrive by 9:00 AM to ensure smooth processing. To register for the event, please click here

For more information, please contact Sherry Wilmore at swilmore@goodwillno.org.