Need Help with Medicare Information? There will be a Free Medicare Seminar in Thibodaux Tonight!

Scalise, House Republicans: ‘Biden Must Unleash American Energy Now’
October 20, 2022
Terrebonne Parish Council Meeting Notice for the Week of October 23-29, 2022
October 20, 2022

Book your seat today for a free educational Medicare seminar tonight, October 20, at 6:00 p.m. in Thibodaux!


The seminar will feature speaker Price Bourgeois with Bourgeois Insurance Agency in Thibodaux. The seminar is 100 percent educational and will cover Medicare options, how to enroll when to enroll, coverage gaps, Doughnut hole, Medicare Advantage, Medicare supplements, “what are those commercials about?”, and a question and answer session.

There is limited seating, so reach out today to reserve your seat at (985) 803-8999. The seminar will 311 N. Canal Boulevard in Thibodaux.

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

October 20, 2022

Watch The Cruicible at Thibodaux Playhouse in October

Read more