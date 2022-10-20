Need Help with Medicare Information? There will be a Free Medicare Seminar in Thibodaux Tonight!

Book your seat today for a free educational Medicare seminar tonight, October 20, at 6:00 p.m. in Thibodaux!

The seminar will feature speaker Price Bourgeois with Bourgeois Insurance Agency in Thibodaux. The seminar is 100 percent educational and will cover Medicare options, how to enroll when to enroll, coverage gaps, Doughnut hole, Medicare Advantage, Medicare supplements, “what are those commercials about?”, and a question and answer session.

There is limited seating, so reach out today to reserve your seat at (985) 803-8999. The seminar will 311 N. Canal Boulevard in Thibodaux.