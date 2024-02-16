New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival announces 2024 lineup

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival has announced the lineup for their 2024 festival to be held April 25 – May 5!

“This spontaneous, momentous scene—this meeting of jazz and heritage—has stood for decades as a stirring symbol of the authenticity of the celebration that was destined to become a cultural force,” reads a write up from the Jazz & Heritage Festival’s official website. “From the very beginning, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival was envisioned as an important event that would have great cultural significance and popular appeal. The Festival was the culmination of years of discussions and efforts by city leaders who wanted to create an event worthy of the city’s legacy as the birthplace of jazz.”

The 2024 lineup will feature the following musicians:

Foo Fighters

Chris Stapleton

Neil Young Crazy Horse

The Killers

Anderson Paak & The Free Nationals

HOZIER

Jon Batiste

Queen Latifah

Vampire Weekend

Greta Van Fleet

Heart

Widespread Panic

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

Bonnie Raitt

Earth, Wind & Fire

Celebrating Jimmy Buffett with the Coral Reefer Band

Fantasia

The Revivalists

The Beach Boys

The festival will also feature: Big Freedia, KEM, Huvenile with Mannie Fresh, Irma Thomas, Joe Bonamassa, Steele Pulse, Cyril Neville, George Thorogood & The Destroyers, Jeffery Osborne, Rhiannon Giddens, Charles Lloyd, PJ Morton, Galactic, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Terence Blanchard, Grupo Niche, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highways, The Wallflowers, Béla Fleck, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Samara Joy, Allison Russell, Dumpstaphunk, The Dixie Cups, The Allman Betts Band, Stephen Marley, The Radiators, Tab Benoit, Anders Osborne, The Soul Rebels, Bomba Estéreo, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Tower of Power, The Robert Cray Band, Samantha Fish, Nickel Creek, George Porter Jr., Leo Nocentelli, Zigaboo Modeliste, Donald Harrison Jr., Patrice Rushen, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Rockin’ Dopsie Jr. & the Zydeco Twisters, Sweet Crude, Cowboy Mouth, BeauSoliel, Davell Crawford, Rebirth Brass Band, Marcia Ball, Big Chief Monk Boudreaux & the Golden Eagles, Kenny Barron Trio, Ronnie Lamarque, John Boutté, Nicholas Payton, Marc Broussard, Wycliffe Gordon, Original Pinettes Brass Band, Zachary Richard, Kermit Ruffins, Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers, Terrance Simien, Cha Wa, James Andrews & the Crescent City Allstars, The Anointed Jackson Sisters, Original Lady Buckjumpers SA&PC, 9th Ward Black Hatchet Mardi Gras Indians, and hundreds more!