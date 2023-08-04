New T.J. Maxx to open in Thibodaux this weekend

A brand-new T.J. Maxx is opening its doors in Thibodaux this weekend!

On Sunday, August 6, 2023, Lafourche Parish’s T.J. Maxx will host a grand opening at their new location at 357 North Canal Blvd in Thibodaux at 8:00 a.m.

Besides the grand opening, the store will operate from Monday-Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m, and Sunday, 10:00 a.m.- 8:00 p.m.

T.J. Maxx is operated under TJX, the same parent store as Marshall’s and Home Goods, and is known for offering brand name clothes, shoes, accessories, and homewares at discounted prices. TJX currently operates almost 5,000 retail stores across several different countries.

For more information about Thibodaux’s new T.J. Maxx, or to inquire about job opportunities, please call (985) 446-2388.