Nicholls State University invites the community to celebrate the 50th anniversary of KVFG/KNSU. In honor of the anniversary, a special screening of its 50th Anniversary Documentary will be held tonight, Friday, September 23, at the Mary M. Danos Theater in Talbot Hall.

The documentary will discuss the history of the beloved campus radio station, which first hit radio waves in 1972. Following Tulane University and Loyola University, KNSU was the third station to broadcast from a college campus in Louisiana. In 2019, Nicholls announced its plans for a new Media Convergence Center, which would open in 2021. Fifty years later, the station is still ruling the campus airwaves, run by students of Nicholls State University Mass Communications Department.

A catered social and open house will be held at 6:30, followed by the documentary premiere at 7:30 p.m. Donations of $25 will be accepted and will benefit Nicholls State University Mass Communications Department. For more information, visit Nicholls State University on Facebook.