Nicholls Choir and Culinary Institute present Love Notes: a Musical Evening Celebrating Romance

Looking for an elegant event for Valentine’s Day? Nicholls Choirs in collaboration with the Student Culinary Association of the Chef John Folse Institute present Love Notes, a four-course dinner with live music on Tuesday, February 14th from 7:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. at the Nicholls Cotillion Ballroom.

“This is a night of fine food, excellent music, and lots of fun,” said Assistant Professor of Chamber Choir and Music History at Nicholls State, Dr. John St. Marie. “The Nicholls State Chamber Choir will be performing live music, and the whole menu was planned and prepared by instructors and students from the Chef John Folse Culinary Institute. It will be a great celebration,” St. Marie said.

The event will also host a silent auction that locals can enjoy in person or online. “The silent auction is going to have a lot of very special items,” said St. Marie. Some prizes guests can bid on include things such as a choir for a wedding ceremony, an at home private dinner prepared by Nicholls State culinary students, or even the opportunity to conduct the Chamber Choir at one of their upcoming concerts. “These are not things you see everyday!” St. Marie told the Houma Times.

Love Notes is not just an event to provide Valentine’s Day fun, however, but also to help raise money to send the Nicholls State Chamber Choir to perform abroad in Ireland. “This trip is extremely important to all of us,” said St. Marie. “A lot of our students have not had the opportunity to travel and we are on a mission to give them that unique and fruitful experience. Traveling to new places opens up a new world of possibilities for them, and they deserve to experience that.” The Nicholls State Chamber Choir is also planning to perform with Irish singer Deirdre Shannon while in Ireland, continuing a relationship first built when Nicholls State students recorded alongside her in 2022 to support the cause in Ukraine.

To purchase your tickets for Love Notes or to find more information about the event, please visit www.nicholls.edu/love-notes.





