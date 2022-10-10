Nicholls College of Business to host Open House Event

Nicholls College of Business is set to host an open house event on Saturday, October 15, 2022 for high school students interested in a business major. The open house offers an opportunity to learn about the different pathways to a business degree.

The event will take place in 108 Powell Hall from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and attendees must RSVP by registering for the event before Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Parents are encouraged to attend also. To register for the event, visit: https://docs.google.com/forms/ d/e/ 1FAIpQLSdrntzteWHZofQKtXo5QOvy la1ls5LLJORxbrLYyvxJ6zuDQg/ viewform

“High school students would be wise to consider a degree from the AACSB-accredited College of Business at Nicholls, as the demand for grads of our programs are at an all-time high. We offer a quality education with personal attention at an affordable price,” said Nicholls Associate Dean and Professor of Finance Dr. Krisandra Guidry. “The event will take those in attendance through a tour of our facilities, hear presentations by the Dean and Department heads, as well as the opportunity to meet faculty members and current students.”

The Nicholls State University College of Business Administration is AACSB-accredited and offers degrees in Accounting, Finance, Computer Information Systems, Management, Marketing and Business Administration, including a fully online Business Administration degree. The College also offers a Master of Business Administration degree.