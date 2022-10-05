Nicholls College of Sciences and Technology to host Open House

Nicholls State University College of Sciences and Technology will host an Open House on Thursday, October 20, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Student Union Ballroom. The department will provide students with information on student clubs, career opportunities, as well as provide information on majors and minors. The open house is open to high school students, current college students, returning students, transfer students, graduate students, military students, and international students.

According to the department’s website, the College of Sciences and Technology offers students programs of study that lead to associate, bachelor’s, and master’s degrees, as well as undergraduate pre-professional programs of study that prepare students for degrees at other institutions. In addition, the college provides general education coursework in the natural sciences for all university students. In addition to teaching excellence, the department’s faculty are leaders in research and service, and we engage our students in these activities to help professionalize their skills and prepare them for life beyond graduation.

Registration for the Open House can be completed online here.