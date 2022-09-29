Nicholls NAACP Homecoming Fashion Show returns

After a two year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic and Hurricane Ida, the Nicholls State University NAACP Chapter is pleased to announce the 11th Edition of the NAACP Homecoming Fashion Show. The fashion show, titled Runway XI, will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12, with doors opening at 5 p.m. Students and members of the 2022 Homecoming Court will model clothing from local retailers, including JuJus Boutique, B. Luxe Boutique, Buckle, and 4 MG Fashion.

Timyra Cotton, President of the Nicholls NAACP Chapter discussed the importance of the fashion show for both students and local businesses. “After taking a two-year break from the event, the NAACP chapter here at Nicholls is grateful to be able to bring it back for the eleventh time. The students look forward to this event every year,” said Cotton. “We enjoy working with and supporting local businesses and seeing them support us by allowing us to model their inventory.”

The fashion show will also provide an opportunity for guests to get first grabs on inventory from local vendors just in time for homecoming weekend and the fall graduation ceremony. “Our vendors will have a variety of styles on display ranging from personalized graduation stoles to trendy game day outfits to regular everyday outfits. The fashion show will have something to offer everyone,” Cotton explained. The fashion show will be held in Nicholls State University Cotillion Ballroom. Admission for students will be free, tickets for the general public will be $10.

“For many reasons, the Nicholls Chapter of NAACP encourages students, faculty, staff, their families, friends, and community members to attend this traditional event. For starters, it is an effort to enhance student life on campus after dealing with a decline in student activities for two years due to the pandemic and Hurricane Ida,” Cotton added.

The mission of the Nicholls State University NAACP Chapter is to promote education, equality, diversity, unity and socialization while creating effective leaders on campus. For more information on the NAACP Chapter, visit the organization on Facebook.