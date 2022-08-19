Nicholls Partners with Team V.E.T.S. to Host Suicide Prevention Trivia Night

Team V.E.T.S. is partnering with the Nicholls State University Veterans Organization to host its 2022 Suicide Prevention Trivia Night event for veterans. The Trivia Night will be held on Saturday, August 27, in Shaver Gym at Nicholls State University.

Hosted by Career Pathway Outreach Specialist Racquel Parfait, guests will enjoy a fun-filled night, featuring door prizes, a meal, beer and drinks, trivia fun, and a half and half raffle. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with trivia kicking off at 6:30 p.m.

Parfait said the purpose of the event is to help spread awareness about suicide prevention amongst veterans. “We lose about 130 people a day to suicide, 17 of those are veterans. Come out and help me raise funds to provide training, research, and resources to anyone affected by mental health and suicide.Whether you have struggled with suicide yourself or have lost a loved one, know you are not alone.”

Admission to the event is $25 per person, and up to a six person team will be accepted. All proceeds will benefit the Nicholls State University Veterans Organization. To learn more about the event click here, to learn more about the organization visit them online.