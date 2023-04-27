Nicholls’ Prism Organization to host Thibodaux’s first “Celebrate Pride Night”

Nicholls State University’s Prism Organization is proud to announce they are hosting Thibodaux’s first ever Pride Celebration Night! Come out to Rox’s Bar on Friday, June 2, 2023 from 6:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m. dressed in your favorite color of the rainbow to kick off Pride Month and give back to Nicholls’ Prism Organization.

“We are honored to partner with Rox’s Bar for this event,” said Prism Publicist Miranda Danos. “Seeing LGBTQIA+ pride in an area like Thibodaux truly gives us so much hope for future not just of our organization, but the future of LGBTQIA+ youth across the state.” Prism is fairly new to the Nicholls State University campus life, being founded in 2020 but then remaining inactive for a variety of reasons. Current President Braxton Dupre reinstated Prism as a Registered Student Organization during Fall of 2022 after discovering that the campus had no in-place community to communicate with other students about LGBTQIA+ life and issues. Since then, the members of the organization have worked hard to promote themselves on campus and throughout the state of Louisiana as a whole. Nicholls State University Prism prides themselves on educating Nicholls students, faculty, and staff about the LGBTQIA+ community.

The organization is currently working towards bi-weekly educational meetings that are open to the Nicholls State University community as a whole, as well as hosting fun, campus-wide events. In March, Prism hosted a Student Drag Competition where students both performed and discussed the history of drag. The organization is hoping in the future to host a showing of “Rocky Horror Picture Show,” a drag bingo, and a “Second Chance Prom” for students that did not get to experience their own due to COVID-19. “We are trying to reach more people than just Nicholls students,” explained Danos. “We want to reach anyone we can across the state. Many older LGBTQIA+ adults here did not have access to a support group in college, and we want to collaborate with them so we can best share our message. LGBTQIA+ rights are at stake across the country, and we need to start this conversation locally.”

There are a limited amount of tickets left for the Pride Celebration Night, so make sure to grab yours here. All proceeds will be donated towards the Nicholls Prism Organization and their mission. Come out for a night of music, glitter, photo ops, and more! For more information, please visit the Nicholls Prism Facebook page.