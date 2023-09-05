Nicholls State University announces “Oh La La” Theatre Series performer

This September, world-class performer Steve Lippia will be taking the stage at the Danos Theatre as part of Nicholls State University‘s Oh La La Theatre series!

“As one of North America’s premier interpreters of The Great American Songbook, Steve Lippia is known for his own, authentic interpretation of the most popular hits made famous by Tony Bennett, Frank Sinatra, Bobby Darin, Nat King Cole, Sammy Davis, Jr., Vic Damone, Billy Joel and more,” states Nicholls State University’s official website. “Lippia’s audiences are captivated by his soaring vocals driving the signature musical arrangements played by his hot, swing band.”

On September 14, 2023, audiences will be able to enjoy Steve Lippia in Simply Sinatra. During his nearly 2-hour show, audiences are treated to a powerfully exciting and moving musical journey. “Lippia’s warmth and on-stage charisma—his conversational storytelling, witticisms, and anecdotes—turn ticket-buyers into lifetime fans,” says Nicholls State University.

Doors to Talbot Hall will open at 6:00 p.m, doors to Danos Theatre will open at 6:30 p.m, and the show will begin at 7:00 p.m. To purchase your tickets, please click here.