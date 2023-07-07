Nicholls State University Athletics announces 2023 Colonel Caravan Coaches Tour

July 7, 2023
July 8, 2023

Nicholls State University Athletics is excited to announce their 2023 Colonel Caravan Coaches Tour, coming from mid-July to early-August and will hit four cities.

The 6:00-8:00 p.m. event will feature a meet-and-greet with Nicholls State University alumni, donors, coaches, and administrators. Guests will enjoy free hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, and Nicholls giveaways. The dress code for the event is business casual attire.


The dates and locations are as follows:

  • Thursday, July 13, 2023: Petroleum Club, 500 Roderick Street, Morgan City
  • Thursday, July 20, 2023: Thompson Seafood, 12715 US-90, Luling, St. Charles Parish
  • Thursday, July 27, 2023: Rally Cap Brewing, 11212 Pennywood Avenue, Baton Rouge
  • Thursday, August 3, 2023: WWII Museum/Higgins Hotel/Kilroy’s Bar and Lounge, 100 Magazine Street, New Orleans

For more information or to RSVP, please click here. Questions or concerns may be directed to Hillary Charpentier at hillary.charpentier@nicholls.edu or (985) 448-4234.

Isabelle Gareis
