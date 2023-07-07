Nicholls State University Athletics announces 2023 Colonel Caravan Coaches Tour

Nicholls State University Athletics is excited to announce their 2023 Colonel Caravan Coaches Tour, coming from mid-July to early-August and will hit four cities.

The 6:00-8:00 p.m. event will feature a meet-and-greet with Nicholls State University alumni, donors, coaches, and administrators. Guests will enjoy free hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, and Nicholls giveaways. The dress code for the event is business casual attire.

The dates and locations are as follows:

Thursday, July 13, 2023: Petroleum Club, 500 Roderick Street, Morgan City

Thursday, July 20, 2023: Thompson Seafood, 12715 US-90, Luling, St. Charles Parish

Thursday, July 27, 2023: Rally Cap Brewing, 11212 Pennywood Avenue, Baton Rouge

Thursday, August 3, 2023: WWII Museum/Higgins Hotel/Kilroy's Bar and Lounge, 100 Magazine Street, New Orleans

For more information or to RSVP, please click here. Questions or concerns may be directed to Hillary Charpentier at hillary.charpentier@nicholls.edu or (985) 448-4234.