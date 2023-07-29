Nicholls State University to host 2nd Annual First Generation Experience

Nicholls State University has announced their second annual First-Generation Experience on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.

As stated on their Facebook, “The First-Generation Experience is designed to introduce college life to first-generation students. Joining the Nicholls family will be an exciting and sometimes unknown experience, but we are here to help make that transition easier. This event will help introduce you to the people and services on campus that are invested in your success at Nicholls!”

What will you learn at the First-Gen Experience? Participants can choose from topics such as:

Studying for Success

College Communication

Time Management

Financial Aid

and more!

For more information and to register for this event, please click here.