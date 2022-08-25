Nicholls State University to host Chlorine Disinfection Seminar

The Environmental Finance Center Network will host a Chlorine Disinfection seminar at Nicholls State University. The in-person workshop is free and will provide participants with more information on the chlorine disinfection process along with operations and maintenance best practices.

The workshop will be led by Rose Afandi Tribal Drinking Water Program Specialist, and Research Scientist Tucker Colvin. Afandi and Covin will discuss the following topics: chlorine disinfection basics, chlorine safety, system O&M, chlorine residual monitoring, and disinfection math. In addition, the host will discuss chlorine disinfection and its correlation with the Safe Drinking Water Act, sanitary surveys, and operator certification.

Participants of the training will receive 6.0 for the Louisiana Water Operators by LDH-OPH. The EFCN encourages the following providers to attend the training:

Managers, owners, and operators of water system serving less than 10,000 people

Decision makers for water utilities, including mayors, finance officers, utility managers, public works, directors, city councilors, board members, tribal council members, and clerks

Consultants and technical assistance providers serving water systems

A training will be held twice on Thursday, September 8, at 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. The training will be held on the campus of Nicholls State University. Registration for the training is free and can be completed online. For more information on the Environmental Finance Center Network, visit their website.