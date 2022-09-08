Nicholls to celebrate first home game with Family Day event

The countdown to football season is underway and Nicholls State University is ready to celebrate the new season and KNSU’s 50th anniversary with family, friends and fellow colonels! The Nicholls State University Alumni Federation invites the community to attend its Family Day 2022 event on Saturday, September 24, next to John L. Guidry Stadium.

The day will kick off with fun festivities from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Celebrants will enjoy a live band, fun activities from campus departments and organizations, an opportunity to purchase Nicholls merchandise, a concession stand serving hamburgers, hot dogs, fries, nachos, and a Colonel pep rally featuring the Pride of Nicholls Marching Band Colonelettes and Cheerleaders.

For more information on Family Day 2022, visit www.nicholls.edu/family-day. Following the Family Day event, you can cheer on the Colonels Football Team as they take on Jacksonville State at 3 p.m. Discounted general admission football game tickets are online at nichollstickets.com until Friday, September 23. Tickets will be sold at the box office on game day at regular price.