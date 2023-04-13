Nicholls to Host 11th Annual Opera Production of Hansel and Gretel

Nicholls is set to host the eleventh annual opera production of Hansel and Gretel, themed “through the eyes of pure imagination.” Production times are Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 23 at 3 p.m. in the Mary and Al Danos Theater in Talbot Hall. Admission is $10.

The opera participants will include current Nicholls music majors and minors, Bridge to Independence students, local high, middle and elementary school students from surrounding parishes, alumni, and international artist, Stacey Lee Chamblin, who will play the role of the mother. This will be an historic performance, enhanced to include a reduced orchestra comprised of members of our music faculty, alumni, current students, the Louisiana Philharmonic and Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestras.

“I love the inclusiveness of the production with music department students, Bridge to Independence students and the school-aged children all working together. These types of opportunities really help to open the eyes of children and their parents to the programs that Nicholls has to offer,” said Bayou Community Academy’s Tiffany Hue.

“‘Come with me, and you’ll be in a world of pure imagination. Take a look, and you’ll see into your imagination,’ is a quote from Willie Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. Nicholls State University Opera invites you to experience what happens when you simply dare to dream and believe,” said Nicholls Associate Professor of Music Dr. Valerie Francis and Collaborative Pianist Casey Haynes.

Participating schools include:

BASIS Baton Rouge Primary-Mid City Campus Bayou Blue Middle Bayou Community Academy Berwick High School eLearning Academy Fletcher Technical College