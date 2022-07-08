Nicholls to host event for first generation college students

Nicholls State University is excited to announce it will be hosting its inagural First-Generation Experience on Tuesday, August 2, in the Student Union Lobby. The conference-style event is geared towards first generation college students and will feature informational sessions, lunch and refreshments, and an afterparty! The event will cover essential topics, including studying for success, communication in college, first generation students, persistence in college, time management, living on campus, financial aid, finding your place, campus technology, and how to succeed in math courses.

Students can choose to attend one out of the four available informational sessions, and have an opportunity to visit campus offices to finalize any paperwork needed for the fall semester. Following the last information session, the university will host an afterparty in the Student Union. Guests will enjoy refreshments, prizes, and an opportunity to stock up on their Colonel gear at the campus bookstore. Colonel eSports will also be open for gamers.

Prior to the event, students will be contacted by a Nicholls faculty member, staff member, or students who will help you plan your day. Students can register for the First-Generation Experience here.