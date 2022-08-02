Nicholls to host Fast Track event

Nicholls State University announced the Nicholls Fast Track event will take place on August 7, 2022. “Staff from many areas of campus will be at Nicholls Fast Track to help you with the enrollment process of any other issues you may be having,” reads a statement from the university. “At Nicholls, you can be a scholar, a leader, a scientist, an educator, a chef and so much more. So join us on Sunday, August 7th, and be a Colonel!”

The event will take place from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. on Sunday, August 7, in Elkins Hall. Fast Track will offer support to assist students in picking a major, choosing classes, taking placement tests, transferring credits, financial aid, and housing on campus. For more information or to RSVP, visit: https://www.nicholls.edu/fasttrack/